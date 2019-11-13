Elizabeth A. Blythe, 81, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Kurt Simon officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Memorials: Donor's choice. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Blythe was born on Aug. 18, 1938, in Vandalia, the daughter of William Floyd and Ardis (Meador) Sonnemann. She married Dr. James Granville Blythe on June 21, 1959, in Vandalia.
James and Elizabeth met in kindergarten and enjoyed more than 60 years of marriage.
Elizabeth was the valedictorian at the Vandalia Community High School. She was a University of Illinois graduate and received her Master's Degree from St. Louis University in education.
She was associated with the American College of Ob/Gyn and the Central Association of Ob/Gyn. Working with these associations gave her the opportunity to provide care and travel extensively throughout Africa on and off for more than 10 years. These travels allowed her to make many great friends throughout Africa and Mexico.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Crawford-Hale Unit 95 American Legion Women's Auxiliary, both of Vandalia. Elizabeth had a love for teaching chemistry, fishing, playing bridge, horticulture and traveling, but most of all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all of those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband; son, Bill Blythe and wife Wendy of Vandalia; daughters, Holly Ann Minke and husband Dr. Thomas of Monticello, Minn., and the Rev. Molly Jo Blythe-Teichert and husband Paul of Chevy Chase, Md.; grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Jacki, Hanna, Emma and Caroline; and great-grandchildren, Cyrus, Harper and Avery.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
