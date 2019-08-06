Elizabeth Jane "Liz" Keller (née Burnside), 75, of Vandalia, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.
There will be no services. Memorials contributions can be made to the Old Capitol Foundation/John and Sherry Baumann Burnside Scholarship Fund, Trust Department, First National Bank of Vandalia, 311 Banker Blvd., Vandalia, Ill. 62471. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
She is survived by her children, Elspeth Keller, John Keller, Kate Keller, Michael Keller and Gregg Keller; 10 grandchildren; her brother, Gordon Burnside; her sister, Anne Burnside; and many nieces and nephews.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary (Myers) Burnside; and her brother, John Burnside.
The family extends deep appreciation to Liz's caregivers, especially Tonya Smock and Rochelle Barr, and the Hospice nurses in the Fayette County Health Department.
