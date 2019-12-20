Ella Rita Wadkins, 83, of Vandalia, died at 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18. 2019, at Willowbrook Memory Care in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Northside Christian Church in Vandalia, with Marlin Filer officiating. Interment will be in Vernon/Tillman Cemetery in Vernon. Visitation will be held one hour before services on Saturday at the church. Memorials: . Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Wadkins was born on July 14, 1936, in Carlinville, the daughter of Soter Gervious and Anna Beatrice (Layton) Manning. She married James Merl Wadkins on Feb. 21, 1955; he died in 2007.
Survivors include daughters, Ann "Pud" and husband Geoff Scheerer of Hoffman Estates, Pam and husband Kevin Gilmore of Taylorville, and Tammy and husband Marlin Filer of Vandalia; and son, Jim Wadkins of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020