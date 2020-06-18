Ellen L. Hunter, 81, of Brownstown, died at 2:10 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Aperion Care, St. Elmo.
Graveside services will be held on Friday at Fairview Cemetery in Brownstown with Pastor Dave Arnold officiating. Memorials: Do-nor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
Ellen was born on Monday, Sept. 12, 1938, the daughter of Burl and Eva (Owens) Durbin. She married Ernie H. Williams, and she then married Denver Hunter in 1992; he preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2012.
She was employed as a waitress at several area restaurants, including Robbins in Vandalia, and Joyce's Café, and Harre Truck Plaza in Brownstown.
She is survived by; her sons, Virgil (Faye) Williams of Brownstown, David (Bobbye) Williams of Vandalia, and Rick (Patty) Williams of Brownstown; daughter, Crystal (Kenny) Lape of Brownstown; brother, Don (Ruthann) Durbin of Pekin; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Micky Williams; brother, Buryle; and sisters, Mildred Moore, Nelita Evanst and Violet Sefton.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 18 to Jul. 1, 2020.