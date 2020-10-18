1/
Elmer P. Alexander
1931 - 2020
Elmer P. Alexander, 89, of Fillmore, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Grace Fellowship Church in Fillmore, with Pastor Myron Kirk officiating. Private family visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the church. Interment with military rites will be in Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore. Memorials: Glendale Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Fillmore was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Alexander was born on Aug. 6, 1931, in Madison, the son of Earl L. and Ethel Mae (Elliott) Alexander. He married Dorris Louise Toberman on March 1, 1953, in Fillmore; she died on Jan. 4, 2019.
Survivors include his sons, Neil Alexander and Denise of Lincoln, Earl Alexander and Marcia of Nokomis, and Francis Alexander and Dawn of Fillmore; and daughters, Becky Himes and David, and Berta McDowell and Arno, both of Fillmore.

Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 28, 2020.
