Elsie M. Kelly, 77, of Ramsey, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey, with the Rev. Bob and Kelly Carruthers, and Edmund Hill officiating. A private burial will be in Independence Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials: Bayle City Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Kelly was born on Sept. 23, 1941, in Patoka, the daughter of William Edgar and Hulda (Hunter) Lambert. She married Gerald Eugene Kelly on April 19, 1959, in Ramsey.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Jeff Kelly and Renna of Vandalia, Scott Kelly of Ramsey, and Randy Kelly and Kim of Ramsey; and daughter, Kim Reeder of Ramsey.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 5 to July 17, 2019