Emily Marie (Summann) Ehrat
1934 - 2020
Emily Marie Ehrat, 86, of rural Shobonier, passed away at 1:57 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care.
A graveside service and Interment was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Shobonier, with the Rev. Timothy Landskroener officiating. Memorials: Friends & Family of Fayette County Hospital, Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Ehrat was born on Aug. 14, 1934 in Vandalia, the daughter of Walter and Olga (Wodtke) Summann. She married Donald Charles Ehrat on Jan. 19, 1963, at Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church. Together, she and Don celebrated 53 years of marriage, raised two sons and ran the Ehrat family dairy farm for more than 50 years.
Emily enjoyed cooking, bowling, playing pinochle and dominoes, and, of course, watching baseball. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan, so much so that she and Don used to enjoy going to Jupiter, Fla., to watch the Cardinals during Spring Training. But more than the Cardinals, she loved her grandchildren and spending as much time with them as possible.
Emily was a lifetime member of Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church, member of the Country Cousins Pinochle Club and member of the Early Bird Bowling League.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Ehrat and wife, Lisette, and Keith Ehrat and wife, Sandy, both of Shobonier; grandchildren, Braden Ehrat and wife, Evelyn and sons of Monticello; Ellie and husband, John Doyle of Decatur; and Paige Ehrat and fiancé, Blaine Buente of Decatur; brother-in-law, Charles Kruenegel; and sister-in-law, Ruth Summann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Paul Summann; and a sister, Iris Kruenegel.

Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 21 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
