Esther E. Washburn, 85, of Effingham, formerly of Ramsey, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Nursing Care in Effingham.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey, with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. Family and friends may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorials: Liberty Church in Bingham. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Washburn was born on Nov. 11, 1934, in Ramsey, the daughter of Asberry and Vina Belle (Rhodes) Brown. She married Gerald "Spud" Washburn; he died in 1993.
Survivors include a daughter, Gail Womack and Dave of Williamsburg, Mo.
Published in The Leader-Union on Jan. 7, 2020