Eugene Andrew Kruenegel, 75, of Vandalia, formerly of Farina/St. Peter, passed away at 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in St. Peter, with the Rev. Ryan Meyer officiating. Burial will be in Ambuehl Cemetery in rural Farina. Visitation will be held one hour before services on Friday at the church. Memorials: St. Peter's Lutheran Church or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Kruenegel was born on Dec. 31, 1943, in rural Farina, the son of Walter Kruenegel and Ida (Dippold) Kruenegel.
Eugene was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a farmer, tending to the livestock. He loved farm life and his gardening until his health forced him to move to Vandalia.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Kruenegel and wife Louise of St. Peter; sisters, Iris Caines of Bloomington and Eunice Shaffer of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dolores Voelker of St. Elmo; and brothers-in-law, Virgil Voelker, Richard Caines and John Shaffer.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 13 to June 26, 2019