Eugene F. Owen, 91, of Farina, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont.

A private family service will be held at Friedens Church of Christ, with Dr. Jerry Gessell officiating. Burial will be in Ambuhel Ceme-tery. Memorials: Friedens Church of Christ or Lutheran Care Center Transportation Fund. Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home in Salem was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Owen was born on April 12, 1929, in Farina, the son of William M. and Lena Fair Owen. He married Arlene Louise Bergman on May 27, 1952; she died in November 1996.

Survivors include his children, Bobby (Tammie) Owen of Farina, Darin Owen of Farina, Sharon (Michael) Hagy, of Vandalia, Brenda (Rick) Yarbrough of Vandalia, Donna (Kent) Evans of Quincy, and Rita Owen of Tucson Ariz.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store