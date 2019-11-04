Eugene R. "Gene" Conaway, 74, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 and Brownstown Post 9770. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour before services on Saturday, both at the church. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Conaway was born on July 4, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Raney Carbon and Hester Martha (Bridger) Conaway. He married Doris Donelle Hicks on Nov. 15, 1986.
Gene worked for Phillips 66 as a coding pipeline inspector, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a former member of Temperance Lodge No. 16 A.F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Southern Illinois in Belleville, Ainad Temple Shrine in East St. Louis, Old Capitol Post 3862 and Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Tonya Jean Bonar and Robert of Waynesville, Mo., Patricia Ann Ingram and Justin of Licking, Mo., and Deborah Morton and Gordon of Granite City; sons, Don Kingston and Carol of Vandalia, and Darren Kingston of Vandalia; grandchildren, Amanda, Autumn, Heather, Taylor Ann, Ryder, Destiny, Josh, Leah, Bailey Qwentyn and Taylor Michelle; great-grandchild, Addie; brothers, Danny Conaway and Tamie, and Donald Conaway and Sandy, both of Cuba, Mo.; and extended family, Mike Kleinik, and Udo Sines and Paula, all of Vandalia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2019