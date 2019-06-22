Eugene R. "Gene" Thompson, 74, of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Robert Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with Masonic rites at 6 p.m. Memorials: Warrior Nation Cancer Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Thompson was born on July 17, 1944, in Vandalia, the son of John F. and Geneva (Cripe) Thompson. He married Moyna Marie Miller on March 7, 1981, in Vandalia.
Gene was a retired meat cutter, a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, and a member of Temperance Lodge No. 16 A.F. & A.M. of Vandalia, Ainad Temple Shrine of East St. Louis, VFW Post 3862 of Vandalia, Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447 and Keyesport American Legion.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Kelly Hogan and Jeff of Queen Creek, Ariz., Jennifer Bolyard and Chris of Vandalia, and Brittnee of Vandalia; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob and Tom Thompson; and a grandchild, Brianna Rogers.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 22 to July 3, 2019