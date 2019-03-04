Obituary



Eula V. Tate, 83, of Vandalia, formerly of Fillmore and Herrick died on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her home.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore, with the Rev. Tracy Zimmerman officiating. Family and friends may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorials: Families That Care at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Mrs. Tate was born on June 27, 1935, in Bingham, the daughter of Everett Craig and Elizabeth Evelyn (Harris) Casey. She married Monte Ray Tate on Oct. 19, 1955, in Fillmore; he died on Aug. 5, 2002.Survivors include her sons, Russ Tate and Cathy, and Kim Tate and Vicki, both of Herrick. Funeral Home Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia

831 N. Fifth St.

Vandalia , IL 62471

(618) 283-3176 Funeral Home Details Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 13, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close