Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434

Eva Louise Cearlock Durbin, 88, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.

A private graveside service and interment will be held in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Terry Westerfield officiating. Memorials: at

Eva was born on April 7, 1932, in Greenville, the daughter of Albert and Alma (Ruppe) Walker. She graduated high school in 1948 and married Johnnie D. Cearlock on April 3, 1951; he preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 1978. She married Bob F. Durbin on Nov. 19, 1980; he preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2016.

Eva worked for DeMoulin in Greenville, Bell Telephone Co. in Vandalia, and retired from Sears Roebuck and Co. in 1984. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandalia and Crawford-Hale American Legion Unit 95 Auxiliary in Vandalia.

She is survived by her sons, Lundy Cearlock and wife Debbie of Paducah, Ky., Dr. Mike Cearlock and wife Kellie of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Joe Cearlock and wife Sandra of Vandalia; daughter, Jill Cearlock of Wilmington, N.C.; stepsons, Scott Durbin and wife Kathy of Owaneco, and Max Durbin and wife Debbie of Vandalia; stepson-in-law, Mike Mars and wife Kim of Vandalia; grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Wilguess, Sam Cearlock, Stone Cearlock, Dr. Ben (Janis) Cearlock, Jaxon Cearlock, Kiley (Shane) Depew, Brandi (Clayton) Gathe, Jamie Cearlock, Lacie (Travis) Donaldson, Coy (Emily) Bunyard, Ty (Leah) Bunyard, Matt (Lisa) Durbin, Adam (Kylee) Durbin, John (Kelcey) Mars, Seth (Claralyn) Mars and Jordan Mars; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; stepdaughter, Chris Mars; sisters, Ada Kirstein, Margaret Reupke and Evelyn Adcock.

