Evelyn M. (Hayes) Ledbetter
1943 - 2020
Evelyn M. Ledbetter, 77, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital LTC in Vandalia.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private family services will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home of Vandalia is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
She was born on March 27, 1943, in Sumner, the daughter of Raymond T. and Esther Marie (Moran) Hayes. She married Charles Franklin Ledbetter on Jan. 7, 1968, in Brownstown; he passed away on Nov. 17, 2018.
She was a retired teacher, having taught at several area elementary schools. She taught adult illiteracy at Graham Correctional Center and for CEFS, and worked at Ledbetter Apparel in Vandalia.
She is survived by her son, Steven Ledbetter and Lisha of Vandalia; daughter, Becky Welker and Rick of Havana; brothers, Jack Hayes and Pat of Olney, Bob Hayes and Dee of Bridgeport, Jim Hayes and Sara of Flora, and Mike Hayes and Sheila of Sumner; sisters, Thelma Piper and Dan of Bridgeport, Ellen Mortenson and Chuck of Midwest, Wyo., and Kathy Slichenmyer of Olney; grandchildren, Colin and Madison Ledbetter, Justin Roach and McKenzie, and Devon Roach; and great-grandchildren, Haisley and Amelia Roach.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Kenny; and a sister, Delores Cummings.

Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 14 to Sep. 23, 2020.
