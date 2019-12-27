Evelyn M. Vincent, 96, of Taylor Springs, formerly of Bingham, died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab in Taylor Springs.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in rural Ramsey, with the Revs. Gregg Shannon and Stefan Munker officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Vincent was born on Oct. 9, 1923, in Bingham, the daughter of Delbert Francis and Sadie (Stricklen) Craig. She married Victor Dale Vincent on April 14, 1945, in Bayle City; he died on Aug. 26, 2007.
Survivors include her sons, Vaughn Vincent and Ginny of Roach, Mo., and Todd Vincent and Debbie of Martinsville; and daughter, Carol Calvert and Bob of Hillsboro.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020