Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey 301 E. Main St. Ramsey , IL 62080 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in rural Ramsey, with the Revs. Gregg Shannon and Stefan Munker officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Vincent was born on Oct. 9, 1923, in Bingham, the daughter of Delbert Francis and Sadie (Stricklen) Craig. She married Victor Dale Vincent on April 14, 1945, in Bayle City; he died on Aug. 26, 2007.

Survivors include her sons, Vaughn Vincent and Ginny of Roach, Mo., and Todd Vincent and Debbie of Martinsville; and daughter, Carol Calvert and Bob of Hillsboro.



Evelyn M. Vincent, 96, of Taylor Springs, formerly of Bingham, died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab in Taylor Springs.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in rural Ramsey, with the Revs. Gregg Shannon and Stefan Munker officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Mrs. Vincent was born on Oct. 9, 1923, in Bingham, the daughter of Delbert Francis and Sadie (Stricklen) Craig. She married Victor Dale Vincent on April 14, 1945, in Bayle City; he died on Aug. 26, 2007.Survivors include her sons, Vaughn Vincent and Ginny of Roach, Mo., and Todd Vincent and Debbie of Martinsville; and daughter, Carol Calvert and Bob of Hillsboro. Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close