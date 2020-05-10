Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fairy Alice (McIntyre) Mills. View Sign Service Information Pagel Funeral Home 110 W. Third St. St. Peter , IL 62880 (618)-349-6262 Service Private To be announced at a later date Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church (Post Oak) Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Fairy Alice Mills, 93, of St. Elmo, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A private family service will be held at Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church (Post Oak) in rural St. Elmo, with John Heicher officiating.

A Celebration of Life for Fairy will be held at a later date for friends and distant family. Memorials: Loudon City Cemetery, Trinity Chapel or donor's choice. Pagel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Fairy was born on Feb. 11, 1927 in Fayette County, the daughter of William Glen and Mae M. (Switzer) McIntyre. She married Millard Wesley Evan Mills on June 9, 1946.

Fairy was a loyal member of Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church (Post Oak). She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and caring for her family. She was well known for her handmade potholders, crocheted doilies and double-knit blankets. Fairy supported her husband on the farm where they lived for 72 years. She was a devoted wife and loving mother to their five children.

She is survived by her two sons, Glen Mills (wife Ann) of Brownstown, and Mark Mills of St. Elmo; three daughters, Marie Hopper (husband Jim) of Farina, Norma Dunn of Fort Scott, Kan., and Ruth Ryder (husband Lewis) of Neoga; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Joel Dunn; granddaughter-in-law, Kim Hopper; and great great-granddaughter, Aria Higdon.

