Ferrel Elaine (Filer) Johnson Lowe, 90, of Vandalia, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Willowbrook Memory Care in Vandalia.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Memorials: Caring and Sharing or donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Lowe was born on Jan. 27, 1930 in Vandalia, the daughter of Rufus Calvin and Lillian "Ruth" (Miles) Filer. She married Kenneth Johnson on Jan. 26, 1951; he preceded in death on Nov. 25, 1988. She married Stanley Lowe on May 2, 1993; he preceded in death on Feb. 18, 2012.
Ferrel worked in Decatur at Osgood's, where she was a pattern designer; at L.B. Price Co., where she did door-to-door linen sales; and at Ben Franklin Stores, where she worked in the fabric department. She was an excellent seam-stress and loved gardening.
She is survived by her nephews, Roger, Joe, Jon, Lynn, Marlin, and Stacy Filer; nieces, Teresa Filer, Paula Edgar, Mar-tha Tate and Lisa Rebbe; stepchildren, Connie (John) Wickline, Terry (Jana) Lowe, Kathy Jones and Terry Johnson; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several great- nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Kenneth Johnson and Stanley Lowe; brothers, Miles, Benjamin and Darrell Filer; nephews, Paul and John Filer, and a niece, Cindy Filer.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 14 to Jun. 24, 2020.