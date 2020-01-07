Florence Kinney, 82, of Vandalia, passed away at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
A celebration of life service will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Holiday Inn Express Banquet Room; family and friends are welcome to come and go, and are encouraged to share their memories of Flo at this time. A private burial will be in Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Memorials: . Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Flo was born on Nov. 8, 1937, in Presque Isle, Maine, the daughter of Joseph and Emelda (Belyea) O'Clair. She married Wayne Knowlton Kinney on Nov. 5, 1955; he preceded her in death on March 8, 2005.
She was a lab technician for Lederle Pharmaceuticals of Pearl River, N.Y. Flo enjoyed playing bingo and baking, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by sons, Terry Kinney and wife Lori of Middletown, N.Y., Gene Kinney and wife Laura of Middletown, N.Y., and Kevin Kinney and wife DuAnne of Vandalia; daughter, Karen Kinney Flock of Vandalia; brothers, Hubert O'Clair of Fork Union, Va., and Armand O'Clair of Hermon, Maine; sisters, Nancy Conley of Hendersonville, N.C., and Catherine Howes of Ashland, Maine; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Larry and David Kinney; brothers, Joseph O'Clair, Frederick O'Clair, William O'Clair, Melvin "Paul" O'Clair, Lawrence O'Clair and Victor "Dickie" O'Clair; and sisters, Yvonne "Marie" Gillespie, Geneva O'Clair and JoaAn Beaulier.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 15, 2020