Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence (O'Clair) Kinney. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Kinney, 82, of Vandalia, passed away at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

A celebration of life service will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Holiday Inn Express Banquet Room; family and friends are welcome to come and go, and are encouraged to share their memories of Flo at this time. A private burial will be in Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Memorials: . Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Flo was born on Nov. 8, 1937, in Presque Isle, Maine, the daughter of Joseph and Emelda (Belyea) O'Clair. She married Wayne Knowlton Kinney on Nov. 5, 1955; he preceded her in death on March 8, 2005.

She was a lab technician for Lederle Pharmaceuticals of Pearl River, N.Y. Flo enjoyed playing bingo and baking, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by sons, Terry Kinney and wife Lori of Middletown, N.Y., Gene Kinney and wife Laura of Middletown, N.Y., and Kevin Kinney and wife DuAnne of Vandalia; daughter, Karen Kinney Flock of Vandalia; brothers, Hubert O'Clair of Fork Union, Va., and Armand O'Clair of Hermon, Maine; sisters, Nancy Conley of Hendersonville, N.C., and Catherine Howes of Ashland, Maine; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Larry and David Kinney; brothers, Joseph O'Clair, Frederick O'Clair, William O'Clair, Melvin "Paul" O'Clair, Lawrence O'Clair and Victor "Dickie" O'Clair; and sisters, Yvonne "Marie" Gillespie, Geneva O'Clair and JoaAn Beaulier.

Florence Kinney, 82, of Vandalia, passed away at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.A celebration of life service will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Holiday Inn Express Banquet Room; family and friends are welcome to come and go, and are encouraged to share their memories of Flo at this time. A private burial will be in Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Memorials: . Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Flo was born on Nov. 8, 1937, in Presque Isle, Maine, the daughter of Joseph and Emelda (Belyea) O'Clair. She married Wayne Knowlton Kinney on Nov. 5, 1955; he preceded her in death on March 8, 2005.She was a lab technician for Lederle Pharmaceuticals of Pearl River, N.Y. Flo enjoyed playing bingo and baking, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by sons, Terry Kinney and wife Lori of Middletown, N.Y., Gene Kinney and wife Laura of Middletown, N.Y., and Kevin Kinney and wife DuAnne of Vandalia; daughter, Karen Kinney Flock of Vandalia; brothers, Hubert O'Clair of Fork Union, Va., and Armand O'Clair of Hermon, Maine; sisters, Nancy Conley of Hendersonville, N.C., and Catherine Howes of Ashland, Maine; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Larry and David Kinney; brothers, Joseph O'Clair, Frederick O'Clair, William O'Clair, Melvin "Paul" O'Clair, Lawrence O'Clair and Victor "Dickie" O'Clair; and sisters, Yvonne "Marie" Gillespie, Geneva O'Clair and JoaAn Beaulier. Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.