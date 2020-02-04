Florence M. "Flossie" Brown, 90, of Vandalia, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Vandalia.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey, with the Rev. Gregg Shannon officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in rural Ramsey. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Brown was born on June 20, 1929, in Ramsey, the daughter of Forrest Clifford and Josie Lenora (Williams) Beck. She married Albert L. "Slim" Brown on Feb. 8, 1948, in Ramsey; he died on Nov. 14, 2000.
Survivors includes sons, Paul L. Brown and Addie, and Michael L. Brown, both of Columbus, Ohio.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020