Florence M. "Flossie" Tate, 78, of Vandalia, died on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour before services on Thursday, both at the church. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Tate was born on March 3, 1940, in Vandalia, the daughter of Erich Edwin and Celena (Woijeck) Bombal.
Survivors include her son, Rick Tate of Vandalia; and daughter, Jackie Garrison and Dave Rochkes of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 26 to Mar. 6, 2019