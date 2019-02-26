Obituary



Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour before services on Thursday, both at the church. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Tate was born on March 3, 1940, in Vandalia, the daughter of Erich Edwin and Celena (Woijeck) Bombal.

Survivors include her son, Rick Tate of Vandalia; and daughter, Jackie Garrison and Dave Rochkes of Vandalia.

Florence M. "Flossie" Tate, 78, of Vandalia, died on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour before services on Thursday, both at the church. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Mrs. Tate was born on March 3, 1940, in Vandalia, the daughter of Erich Edwin and Celena (Woijeck) Bombal.Survivors include her son, Rick Tate of Vandalia; and daughter, Jackie Garrison and Dave Rochkes of Vandalia. Funeral Home Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia

831 N. Fifth St.

Vandalia , IL 62471

(618) 283-3176 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 26 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close