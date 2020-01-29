Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd "Max" Storm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd Max Storm, 80, formerly of Vandalia, beloved husband of Shara Storm for 57 years, slipped this earthly realm on Jan.18, 2020.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., at the Rock Church, Brentwood Campus, 9125 Manchester Road, St. Louis, Mo. Memorials: 1904 World's Fair Society, in care of Sharon Mercer (1904 WFS), 13 Woods Trail Court, Saint Charles, Mo. 63303. www.

Max entered Ranken College in 1959, studying architectural drafting and design, later teaching that same class following two years in the Army, being one of the last draftees of the 1960s.

During his service, he was assigned to a hospital base in Heidelberg, Germany. He and Shara enjoyed touring Europe in a 1952 Volkswagen; their favorite souvenir was son Dusty. They continued to share a lifelong passion for traveling the world.

Max and Shara made their home in Rock Hill, where he served as Ward II alderman for 12 years. He was a passionate collector of memorabilia and historian of the St. Louis 1904 World's Fair (Louisiana Purchase Exposition).

In 1986, he founded the 1904 World's Fair Society, which currently numbers about 275 members. He participated in the documentary "The World's Greatest Fair," for which he was awarded a Regional Emmy along with the production team.

Max leaves his wife; son, Michael Dusty Storm; daughter, Shara Janelle Storm; son-in-law, Dom Gravagna; grandson, Dominic Gravagna; sister, Susan Koch; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.

