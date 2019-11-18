Francis A. "Sam" Stratman III, 86, of Vandalia, died at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at home.
In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Campbell, Mo., at a later date. Memorials: The family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Stratman was born on March 16, 1933, in Glennonville, Mo., the son of Francis A. "Frank" Jr. and Bernadine (Schweitzer) Stratman. He married Elwanda Scott.
Survivors include a son, Timothy Stratman and fiancée Marcia of Vandalia; and daughters, Darlene and husband Jack May of Montgomery, and Wanda and husband Jim Tate of Watertown, Wis.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 27, 2019