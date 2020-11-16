1/1
Francis Joseph Schatz
1925 - 2020
Francis Joseph Schatz, 95, of Farina, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont.
No visitation will be held, and there will be a private burial in St. Anne Cemetery in Edgewood due to COVID-19 concerns for everyone's welfare. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials: St. Anne Catholic Church, via St. Clare Catholic Church, 216 N. Ninth St., Altamont, Ill. 62411; Altamont Lutheran Care Center; or a charity of your choice. Condolences can be expressed online at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Francis was born on Aug. 25, 1925 in Fayette County, the son of George F. and Mary Alvena (Kramer) Schatz.
Francis farmed with his brother, Edward, and delivered grain to the Farina Grain Elevator from age 15 to 90. He never met a stranger; had the best memory in the family; was a great storyteller; and had a heart of gold. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Francis served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, was a member of the Farina American Legion and was a lifelong member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Edgewood.
He is survived by his brothers, Edward Schatz (special friend Delores Vogel) of Farina, and Robert Schatz (Corrine) of Dubuque, Iowa; sisters, Virginia Mansfield of Chesterfield, Mo., Dorothy Duff (Richard) of Henderson, and Dolores Peters (David) of Omaha, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Catherine Russell; and brothers-in-law, Robert Mansfield, Paul Knight and Howard Russell.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Lutheran Care Center in Altamont for the excellent care they gave Francis.




Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 16 to Nov. 25, 2020.
