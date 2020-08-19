1/
Frank Whipple
1934 - 2020
Frank Whipple, 86, of Shobonier, passed away at 1:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Farmers Cemetery in Shobonier, with Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Memorials may be made to Hohlt & File Funeral Home to help with expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Mr. Whipple was born on July 21, 1934 in Ringwood, the son of Oscar and Nora (Collins) Whipple.

Published in The Leader-Union on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
