Fred Eugene Garland of Foristell, Mo., formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 80.

Private graveside services were held on Monday at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials: .

He was born on April 3, 1940, in Vandalia.

He was the devoted husband of Sandy Garland; cherished son of the late Zeda and Hugo Steck, and the late Bernell Garland; devoted father of Cindi Caldwell, Richard Eugene (Gina) Garland, Fred Eugene Garland Jr., and Christopher Gall; loving grandfather of Tricia and Chad, Ashley and Erin, Ridge, and Coltin; treasured great-grandfather of nine; dear brother of Phyllis (Darrel) Sieben, and the late Beverly (Dan survives) Meador.

Fred owned and operated his own trucking company, and permanently leased to Landstar Ranger of Jacksonville, Fla.; he also worked for 11years at Insbrook Properties. He enjoyed owning his thoroughbred racehorses.

Fred was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

