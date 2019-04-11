Freda Wendell, 93, of Decatur, formerly of Herrick, died at 7:14 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Second Church of God in Decatur.
Mrs. Wendell was born on Thursday, June 18, 1925, in Herrick, the daughter of Thomas and Fannie S. Robertson. She married James F. Wendell, and he preceded her in death.
Second Church Of God
2670 E Division St
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 428-6161
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2019