Frederick E. "Fred" Naab, 91, of Vandalia, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey, with Pastor Larry Daniel officiating. Burial will be in Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: Griffith Cemetery.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
He was born on March 12, 1929, in Illinois, the son of Harry J. and Tressie (Timmons) Naab. Married Betty R. Cox July 3, 1957, in Hernando, Miss.