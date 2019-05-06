Gale Frederick Hans, 70, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his son's home in South Carolina.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at CenterPointe Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Rodney Caswell officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until time of services.
Mr. Hans was born on Feb. 8, 1949, in Mulberry Grove, the son of Delmar and Mary Ethel (Benefiel) Hans.
Gale loved to work on old cars, mushroom hunt, fish and spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by is wife, Laquita; son, Mike and his wife Brandi of Myrtle Beach, S. Carolina; daughters, Hannah Hans of Vandalia and Connie Hans of Vandalia; goddaughter, Nikki and her husband Matt Hunter of Vandalia; grandchildren, Shelbee Dunaway, Baley Hans, Caroline Hunter and Greyson Hunter; siblings, Delores Daniel of Stockton, Calif., Donald Hans and his wife Andrea of Antioch, Tenn., Larry Hans and his wife Leah of Loretta, Tenn., Dale Hans and his wife Judie of Kodak, Tenn., Beatrice Hunter of Vandalia and Brenda Hans of Vandalia; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; two brothers-in-law; two nephews; and a niece.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 6 to May 15, 2019