Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gale Frederick Hans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gale Frederick Hans, 70, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his son's home in South Carolina.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at CenterPointe Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Rodney Caswell officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until time of services.

Mr. Hans was born on Feb. 8, 1949, in Mulberry Grove, the son of Delmar and Mary Ethel (Benefiel) Hans.

Gale loved to work on old cars, mushroom hunt, fish and spend time with his family and friends.

He is survived by is wife, Laquita; son, Mike and his wife Brandi of Myrtle Beach, S. Carolina; daughters, Hannah Hans of Vandalia and Connie Hans of Vandalia; goddaughter, Nikki and her husband Matt Hunter of Vandalia; grandchildren, Shelbee Dunaway, Baley Hans, Caroline Hunter and Greyson Hunter; siblings, Delores Daniel of Stockton, Calif., Donald Hans and his wife Andrea of Antioch, Tenn., Larry Hans and his wife Leah of Loretta, Tenn., Dale Hans and his wife Judie of Kodak, Tenn., Beatrice Hunter of Vandalia and Brenda Hans of Vandalia; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; two brothers-in-law; two nephews; and a niece. Gale Frederick Hans, 70, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his son's home in South Carolina.Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at CenterPointe Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Rodney Caswell officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until time of services.Mr. Hans was born on Feb. 8, 1949, in Mulberry Grove, the son of Delmar and Mary Ethel (Benefiel) Hans.Gale loved to work on old cars, mushroom hunt, fish and spend time with his family and friends.He is survived by is wife, Laquita; son, Mike and his wife Brandi of Myrtle Beach, S. Carolina; daughters, Hannah Hans of Vandalia and Connie Hans of Vandalia; goddaughter, Nikki and her husband Matt Hunter of Vandalia; grandchildren, Shelbee Dunaway, Baley Hans, Caroline Hunter and Greyson Hunter; siblings, Delores Daniel of Stockton, Calif., Donald Hans and his wife Andrea of Antioch, Tenn., Larry Hans and his wife Leah of Loretta, Tenn., Dale Hans and his wife Judie of Kodak, Tenn., Beatrice Hunter of Vandalia and Brenda Hans of Vandalia; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; two brothers-in-law; two nephews; and a niece. Published in The Leader-Union from May 6 to May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close