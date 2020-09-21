Gary D. Pryor, 68, of Altamont, formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, with his loving family by his side.
Due to COVID, a private family memorial and burial was held on Monday, with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials: Whoo Hoo Sisterhood (The Jolene Arend Giving Fund), P.O. Box 142, Altamont, Ill. 62411, or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 203 E. Division St., Altamont, Ill. 62411. Kull Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and condolences be expressed at www.kullfuneralhome.com.
Gary was born Dec. 22, 1951 in Vandalia, the son of Dean and Mary (Depew) Pryor. Gary married Deborah Frederking on Sept. 23, 1972, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altamont.
Gary grew up in the Vandalia area and graduated from Vandalia Community High School. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Gary was employed by Frontier Communications until he retired. He was a dedicated and hard-working person, but always took time to enjoy his family and friends. He had many hobbies: golfing, four wheeling, snowmobiling and, most of all, building street rods. He took great pride in his cars and attended many car shows. When he really wanted to relax, he would go to the beach. Gary's favorite saying was "Good times had by all!" Those good times slowed down at the age 55, when he began his 14-year battle with Alzheimer's disease, but through it all, he always remained the gentle, kind person we will all remember.
Gary is survived by his wife; sons, Jason (Julie) Pryor of St. Elmo, and Jeff (Kristen) Pryor of Effingham; granddaughters, Jessika (Blake) Workman of St. Elmo, Jenna (Gavin) Greenwood of Kansas City and Kylie Pryor; grandson, Evan Pryor of Effingham; great-grandchildren: Hunter Whitaker, Remi, Mason and Jaxon Workman of St. Elmo, and Bristol and Leo Greenwood of Kansas City; sister, Sharon (Butch) Reavis; brothers, Randy (Becky) Pryor of Vandalia and Rick (Kenette) Pryor of Brownstown; mother-in-law, Lorene Frederking; brother-in-law, Dave (Kay) Frederking; and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Dave) Corder of Altamont, and Sandy (Doug) Heiden of Shumway.
Gary was proceeded in death by his mother and father; brother, Mike Pryor; and father-in-law, W.T. Frederking.