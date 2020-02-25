Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Dale Dooley. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Dale Dooley, 74, of Vandalia, left this earth and gained his wings on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Vandalia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Assumption, with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. Friends and family may gather at the church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Memorials: Liberty Church in rural Bingham. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Dooley was born on Jan. 23, 1946, in Taylorville, the son of Orville Lawrence and Mabel Lucille Blakeman Dooley. He married Diana Dee Barbara (Castle) on March 24, 1980, in Las Vegas, Nev.

He was a retired officer from the Illinois Department of Corrections in Vandalia, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, and member of VFW Post 3862, Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95, Vandalia Moose Lodge, and Vandalia Country and Golf Club, all of Vandalia. He was an avid sports fan; he loved playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Tom Dooley and Jackie of Assumption, and Tim Dooley and April of Vero Beach, Fla.; daughters, Tracy London and Doug of Mt. Zion, and Toni Friedrich and Kirk of Taylorville; grandchildren, Ty Dooley and fiancée Kylie, Ryan and Grace Dooley, Patty Platt and Roger, Amanda, Jacob and Drew London, and Blake and Bryce Friedrich; great-grandchildren, Hazel and Rhys Platt, Lilyan Schloz and Brooks Flannery; brothers, Larry Dooley of Taylorville, and Roger Dooley and Donna of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; and sister, Kay Lynn Gano of Colorado Springs, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patsy Beamer.

