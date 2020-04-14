Gary Dean Jackson, 61, of rural Vandalia, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Per Gary's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a private service will be held. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Jackson was born on Feb. 8, 1959, in Vandalia, the son of Charles and Faye (Hunter) Jackson. Gary met the love of his life, Barbara Callahan, and they spent nearly 20 years together.
Gary worked many years farming for and building a lifelong friendship with the Goldsmith family. Gary loved hunting and anything outdoors, and he often spent his time on fixing up and working on old mowers.
He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara Callahan; stepdaughter, Linda Hicks of Spencer, Ind.; grandsons, Logan and Ryan Hicks of Spencer, Ind.; siblings, Ina Aldridge, Jerry Jackson, Judy Hans and Terry Jackson; several nieces and nephews; dear friend and boss, Curt Goldsmith and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Johnny Jackson, Danny Jackson and Linda Jackson.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2020