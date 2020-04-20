Gary M. Neeley, 72, of Pana, formerly of Ramsey, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Prairie Rose Health Care Center in Pana.
Private graveside services will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ramsey, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Snider officiating. A public Catholic Mass celebrating Gary's life will be held at a later date. Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ramsey. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Neeley was born on Dec. 14, 1947, in Pana, the son of Raymond L. and Mary K. (Bergin) Neeley.
Gary was a former meat cutter at Ray's Market in Vandalia and department manager at Walmart in Effingham. Gary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ramsey.
He is survived by special friend, Connie Warburton of Ramsey; and many loving cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 20 to Apr. 29, 2020