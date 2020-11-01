1/1
Gary Rolfingsmeier
1951 - 2020
Gary Rolfingsmeier, 69, of Flanagan, formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 8:10 a.m.
Cremation rites were accorded, and there will be no services. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan was in charge of arrangements. Memorials: Give to your favorite charity or give someone a smile.
Mr. Rolfingsmeier was born on Sept. 29, 1951, in Breese, the son of Aloys and Romana Deien Rolfingsmeier. He married his soul mate Darlene A. Moreland on March 9, 1974, in Vandalia, and they shared 46½ years together.
He was a gentle grizzly bear with a "foghorn" voice. He was adored by pets and children. He was trusted and respected by all who knew him. Though he suffered serious health problems his entire life he almost always wore a big, genuine smile. He loved the outdoors and people. He made the world a better place.
He will be greatly missed by his wife; son, Trent Rolfingsmeier of Pontiac; daughters, Rhonda (Jason) McComb of Bourbonnai, Kelli (Mark) Wesoloskie of Chicago, and Tricia (Seth) Padilla of Chenoa; grandchildren, Lucas McComb, Sophie Wesoloskie, and Clint and Evelyn Padilla; siblings Norm (JoAnn) Rolfingsmeier, Glenn (Cheryl) Rolfingsmeier, Joe (Janet) Rolfingsmeier, and Cindy Morris; uncle Tom (Brenda) Deien; and numerous nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Tammy Rolfingsmeier.

Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, 2020.
