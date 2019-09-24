Gary Wayne Peters, 58, of Altamont, passed away at 1:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon/
A private visitation will be held for the family, and cremation rites will be in accordance as requested by Gary and the family. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials: Donor's choice. Kull Funeral Chapel in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kullfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Peters was born on July 1, 1961, in Amhurst, Ohio, the son of Wilmer and Lidia (Bodi) Peters.
After graduation from high school, Gary attended Amherst Vocational School, where he was introduced to and studied the auto CAD design system. After his completion of school, he worked in the sheet metal industry for a short time and then continued his education and graduated with high honors. Gary was then employed by the CCAT Industries in Crossville, Tenn.
Gary married Tammy Jean Freeman on June 10, 2000 in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and together they moved in 2014 to Altamont, where he was employed by Irwin Seating and Telescopic Seating Co. in the auto CAD engineering department.
He is survived by his wife; twin stepsons, Tyler Joe and Brock Justin Dunaway of Vandalia; stepdaughter, Jade Nicole Warden of Pinckneyville; brothers, Ronald Peters of Amhurst, Ohio, and Brian Peters of Crossville, Tenn.; nieces, Renee Garcia and Kristina Thompson, both of Lorain, Ohio; and stepgranddaughter, Keylee Jo Dunaway of St. Elmo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Debra Majkut.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, 2019