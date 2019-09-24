Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Wayne Peters. View Sign Service Information Kull Funeral Home 323 North Olive Street Saint Elmo , IL 62458 (618)-829-5757 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Wayne Peters, 58, of Altamont, passed away at 1:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon/

A private visitation will be held for the family, and cremation rites will be in accordance as requested by Gary and the family. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials: Donor's choice. Kull Funeral Chapel in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Peters was born on July 1, 1961, in Amhurst, Ohio, the son of Wilmer and Lidia (Bodi) Peters.

After graduation from high school, Gary attended Amherst Vocational School, where he was introduced to and studied the auto CAD design system. After his completion of school, he worked in the sheet metal industry for a short time and then continued his education and graduated with high honors. Gary was then employed by the CCAT Industries in Crossville, Tenn.

Gary married Tammy Jean Freeman on June 10, 2000 in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and together they moved in 2014 to Altamont, where he was employed by Irwin Seating and Telescopic Seating Co. in the auto CAD engineering department.

He is survived by his wife; twin stepsons, Tyler Joe and Brock Justin Dunaway of Vandalia; stepdaughter, Jade Nicole Warden of Pinckneyville; brothers, Ronald Peters of Amhurst, Ohio, and Brian Peters of Crossville, Tenn.; nieces, Renee Garcia and Kristina Thompson, both of Lorain, Ohio; and stepgranddaughter, Keylee Jo Dunaway of St. Elmo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Debra Majkut.

Gary Wayne Peters, 58, of Altamont, passed away at 1:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon/A private visitation will be held for the family, and cremation rites will be in accordance as requested by Gary and the family. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials: Donor's choice. Kull Funeral Chapel in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kullfuneralhome.com. Mr. Peters was born on July 1, 1961, in Amhurst, Ohio, the son of Wilmer and Lidia (Bodi) Peters.After graduation from high school, Gary attended Amherst Vocational School, where he was introduced to and studied the auto CAD design system. After his completion of school, he worked in the sheet metal industry for a short time and then continued his education and graduated with high honors. Gary was then employed by the CCAT Industries in Crossville, Tenn.Gary married Tammy Jean Freeman on June 10, 2000 in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and together they moved in 2014 to Altamont, where he was employed by Irwin Seating and Telescopic Seating Co. in the auto CAD engineering department.He is survived by his wife; twin stepsons, Tyler Joe and Brock Justin Dunaway of Vandalia; stepdaughter, Jade Nicole Warden of Pinckneyville; brothers, Ronald Peters of Amhurst, Ohio, and Brian Peters of Crossville, Tenn.; nieces, Renee Garcia and Kristina Thompson, both of Lorain, Ohio; and stepgranddaughter, Keylee Jo Dunaway of St. Elmo.He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Debra Majkut. Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close