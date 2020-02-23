Gene E. Kirchner, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Ramsey, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Church of the Open Door in Connellsville, with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Baker officiating. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home in Connellsville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
Mr. Kirchner was born on March 17, 1942, in Granite City, the son of William and Ethel (Casey) Kirchner.
Survivors include sons, Charles Kirchner and Julie of Scottdale and William Kirchner of Reisterstown, Md., and a daughter, Robin Franke and husband Arthur.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 23 to Mar. 4, 2020