Geneva Elnora Marie Porter, 91, of Vandalia, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church. Memorials: Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Lutheran Care Center. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Porter was born on Sept. 30, 1927, in St. Peter, the daughter of Victor and Aletha (Meyer) Drewes. She married Dale Porter on Mother's Day, May 13, 1945; he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Dale Porter and wife Pat of Decatur, Ala., Larry Porter of Moulton, Ala., and Terry Porter of Vandalia; and daughters, Sharon and husband Mike Davis of Brownstown, Mary and husband Jim Maske of St. Peter, and Barbara Tompkins of Vandalia.
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 1 to Apr. 10, 2019