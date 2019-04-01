Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Elnora Marie (Drewes) Porter. View Sign

Geneva Elnora Marie Porter, 91, of Vandalia, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church. Memorials: Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Lutheran Care Center. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Porter was born on Sept. 30, 1927, in St. Peter, the daughter of Victor and Aletha (Meyer) Drewes. She married Dale Porter on Mother's Day, May 13, 1945; he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Dale Porter and wife Pat of Decatur, Ala., Larry Porter of Moulton, Ala., and Terry Porter of Vandalia; and daughters, Sharon and husband Mike Davis of Brownstown, Mary and husband Jim Maske of St. Peter, and Barbara Tompkins of Vandalia.



Geneva Elnora Marie Porter, 91, of Vandalia, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church. Memorials: Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Lutheran Care Center. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mrs. Porter was born on Sept. 30, 1927, in St. Peter, the daughter of Victor and Aletha (Meyer) Drewes. She married Dale Porter on Mother's Day, May 13, 1945; he preceded her in death.Survivors include her sons, Dale Porter and wife Pat of Decatur, Ala., Larry Porter of Moulton, Ala., and Terry Porter of Vandalia; and daughters, Sharon and husband Mike Davis of Brownstown, Mary and husband Jim Maske of St. Peter, and Barbara Tompkins of Vandalia. Funeral Home Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd

204 North Fourth Street

Vandalia , IL 62471

(618) 283-3434 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 1 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close