George Allen Mahon, 44, of Hondo, Texas, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future in the San Antonio, Texas, area, and a funeral service will be held in Illinois at a later date. Flowers and condelences can be sent to: 2401 Avenue J, Hondo, Texas, 78861.
Mr. Mahon was born on March 15, 1975, in Effingham, the son of Ray and Darla (Gates) Mahon.
Survivors include his parents; a son, Travis and his wife Sandra.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 16 to Mar. 25, 2020