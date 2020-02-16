George H. Huber, 84, of Vandalia, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery in Hillsboro, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Visitiation will be held from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: Donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Huber was born on Aug. 21, 1935, in Hillsboro, the son of Francis Harold and Betty Huber. He married Debra Lynn Sarchet on Oct. 15, 2004, in Clinton.
Survivors include his wife; and stepdaughter, Crystal Keith of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 16 to Feb. 29, 2020