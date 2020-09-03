1/1
Georgia Sue (Price) Fisher
1938 - 2020
Georgia Sue Fisher, 81, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab.
An open-air service will be held at Pilcher Cemetery on County Road 1550, Brownstown, at noon on Saturday, Sept. 12. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be a luncheon following the service at Golden Years Senior Club #1656 in Brownstown. Memorials: Woburn Baptist Church. Young Funeral Home in Greenville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can expressed at www.youngfh.net
Georgia was born on Sept. 4, 1938, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the daughter of George and Grace (Spencer) Price.
She spent her early years in Brownstown and married Jerry Fisher before moving to Greenville.
She is survived by her husband; their daughter, Cindy (Paul) Koziarz of Nashville, Tenn.; their son, Kevin Fisher of Greenville; their grandsons, Brennan (Libby) Koziarz of Chicago, Mackenzie Koziarz of Chicago and Cameron (Michelle) Koziarz of Nashville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Price and Herb Price.

Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 3 to Sep. 16, 2020.
