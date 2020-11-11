1/1
Georgianne (Edwards) Tompkins
1941 - 2020
Georgianne Tompkins, 79, of Smithboro, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday.
Mrs. Tompkins was born on Aug. 12, 1941, in Dixon, the daughter of Clyde and Anna Maye Edwards. She married Donald "Jake" Tompkins on Sept. 15, 1962, in Vandalia.
Georgianne graduated from Mulberry Grove High School, then graduated from the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, Mo. She was employed at Utlaut Memorial Hospital in Greenville before starting her family. She was a stay-at-home mom, an avid gardener, and was actively involved in 4-H and Home Extension. She attended United Methodist Church in Pleasant Mound, where she played the piano for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years; children, Mark Tompkins and Jill, Barb Burns and Kent, Nancy Oberlink and Brian, Brad Tompkins and Jill, and Emily Thomas and Paul; grandchildren, Chelsea (Dustin) Lindahl, Jacob (Haley) Tompkins, Katie Burns, Kelby Burns, Noah Oberlink, Bethany Oberlink, Brock (Cassidy) Oberlink, Natalie Oberlink, Lauren Tompkins, Charlie Tompkins, Drake Thomas and Brant Thomas; great-grandchildren, Paisley Lindahl and Tucker Lindahl; brother, John Edwards; and sisters, Rose Mary Anderson and Phyllis Beavers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, in infancy.

Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 11 to Nov. 25, 2020.
