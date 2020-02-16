Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey 301 E. Main St. Ramsey , IL 62080 (618)-283-3176 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Ramsey Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Ramsey Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald A. Brown, 78, of Ramsey, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at First Baptist Church of Ramsey, with the Revs. Steve Manning, Kyle Blackerby and Rodney Caswell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey, with military rites accorded by Anderson-Scroggins American Legion Post No. 460 of Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday and one hour before services on Monday, both at the church. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Brown was born on Aug. 15, 1941, in Fayette County, the son of Berthel A. "Buck" and Marianna (Wilson) Brown. He married Sharon Sue Hopwood on Feb. 17, 1962, in Fillmore.

Gerald was a farmer, and former employee at Crane Packing and Fayette County Hospital maintenance department, both in Vandalia. He was a U.S. Army veteran, member of Catch the Fire Church in Cowden and former board member of Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Ronda Brown and Jay Daffron of Mesquite, Texas, and Karla Morrison and Scott of Greenville; son, Rick Finley and Shelli of Herrick; brother, Jack Brown of Peoria; grandchildren, Kyle, Cody, Macey, Emily and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Brecklyn and Rhiannon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Brown.

Gerald A. Brown, 78, of Ramsey, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at First Baptist Church of Ramsey, with the Revs. Steve Manning, Kyle Blackerby and Rodney Caswell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey, with military rites accorded by Anderson-Scroggins American Legion Post No. 460 of Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday and one hour before services on Monday, both at the church. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Mr. Brown was born on Aug. 15, 1941, in Fayette County, the son of Berthel A. "Buck" and Marianna (Wilson) Brown. He married Sharon Sue Hopwood on Feb. 17, 1962, in Fillmore.Gerald was a farmer, and former employee at Crane Packing and Fayette County Hospital maintenance department, both in Vandalia. He was a U.S. Army veteran, member of Catch the Fire Church in Cowden and former board member of Mt. Carmel Cemetery.He is survived by his wife; daughters, Ronda Brown and Jay Daffron of Mesquite, Texas, and Karla Morrison and Scott of Greenville; son, Rick Finley and Shelli of Herrick; brother, Jack Brown of Peoria; grandchildren, Kyle, Cody, Macey, Emily and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Brecklyn and Rhiannon.He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Brown. Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close