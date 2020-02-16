Gerald A. Brown, 78, of Ramsey, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at First Baptist Church of Ramsey, with the Revs. Steve Manning, Kyle Blackerby and Rodney Caswell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey, with military rites accorded by Anderson-Scroggins American Legion Post No. 460 of Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday and one hour before services on Monday, both at the church. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Brown was born on Aug. 15, 1941, in Fayette County, the son of Berthel A. "Buck" and Marianna (Wilson) Brown. He married Sharon Sue Hopwood on Feb. 17, 1962, in Fillmore.
Gerald was a farmer, and former employee at Crane Packing and Fayette County Hospital maintenance department, both in Vandalia. He was a U.S. Army veteran, member of Catch the Fire Church in Cowden and former board member of Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Ronda Brown and Jay Daffron of Mesquite, Texas, and Karla Morrison and Scott of Greenville; son, Rick Finley and Shelli of Herrick; brother, Jack Brown of Peoria; grandchildren, Kyle, Cody, Macey, Emily and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Brecklyn and Rhiannon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Brown.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26, 2020