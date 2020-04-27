Geraldine Eula "Gerri" Heather, 87, of Oblong, formerly of Vandalia, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Ridgeview Care Center in Oblong.
Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Ritter Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Memorials: Ritter Cemetery. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Heather was born on Dec. 13, 1932, in Vandalia, the daughter of Floyd and Goldie (Frailey) Ritter. She marred Thomas Monroe Heather on Nov. 11, 1947, in Mississippi; he died on July 22, 1997.
Survivors include her daughter, Mindy Swaner of Robinson; and bonus daughter, Kim Knapp of Robinson.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 27 to May 6, 2020