Geraldine Jessie Goldsboro, 94, of Brownstown, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Goldsboro was born on Sunday, Jan. 31, 1926, in Fayette County, the daughter of Jacob and Bertha (Thomas) Harre. She married David B. Goldsboro on Jan. 31, 1944, and they enjoyed 76 wonderful years together. He was the love of her life.
Gerry was the owner and operator of Gerry's Beauty Salon in Brownstown, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Brownstown. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was known for her fantastic noodles and potato salad. She enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband, and also enjoyed various games, including shuffleboard and cards, and also boating and water skiing at the Vandalia Lake lot.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children, Gloria (Steve) Austin of St. Elmo, Larry (Jody) Goldsboro of Vandalia, Dean (Diane) Goldsboro of Vincennes, Ind., and Cheryl Swick of Vandalia; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gilbert, James, Howard, Thureal, Jake, Charles and Edward Harre; and sisters, Mildred Sidwell and Alma Harre, in infancy; and son-in-law, Bill Swick.
