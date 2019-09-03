Glenda L. Young, 81, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Life's Journey in Pana.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life services at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Unity Baptist Church, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Memorials: Unity Baptist Church, 716 E. 1700 Ave., Vandalia, Ill. 62471 or Life's Journey Senior Living, 340 IL Route 29, Pana, Ill. 62557. McCracken-Dean Funeral Home in Pana was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mdfh.com.
Mrs. Young was born on Aug. 22, 1938, in Vandalia, the daughter of Glen and Maude (Carroll) Roadarmel. She married Robert H. Young in 1965; he preceded her in death in 2008.
Glenda is survived by her daughter, Kim (Ron) Romine; and many cousins, including Randy (Kim) Carroll, Phyllis (Phillip) Richards, Jay (Staci) Carroll, Jeanne (Bryce) Flynn, Carol Jones and Sherri (Ed) Meza.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Danny and Carolyn Roadarmel in infancy.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 3 to Sept. 11, 2019