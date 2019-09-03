Glenda L. (Roadarmel) Young (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda L. (Roadarmel) Young.
Service Information
McCracken-Dean Funeral Home
308 E 2ND ST
PANA, IL
62557
(217)-562-2116
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
716 E. 1700 Ave
Vandalia, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Glenda L. Young, 81, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Life's Journey in Pana.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life services at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Unity Baptist Church, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Memorials: Unity Baptist Church, 716 E. 1700 Ave., Vandalia, Ill. 62471 or Life's Journey Senior Living, 340 IL Route 29, Pana, Ill. 62557. McCracken-Dean Funeral Home in Pana was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mdfh.com.
Mrs. Young was born on Aug. 22, 1938, in Vandalia, the daughter of Glen and Maude (Carroll) Roadarmel. She married Robert H. Young in 1965; he preceded her in death in 2008.
Glenda is survived by her daughter, Kim (Ron) Romine; and many cousins, including Randy (Kim) Carroll, Phyllis (Phillip) Richards, Jay (Staci) Carroll, Jeanne (Bryce) Flynn, Carol Jones and Sherri (Ed) Meza.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Danny and Carolyn Roadarmel in infancy.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 3 to Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.