Glendora G. Godbersen, 74, of Ramsey, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She gained her wings and God took her halo she carried in her heart, placed it on her head and said, come home.

Services will be held at noon on Thursday at Bethel Baptist Church, Ill. Route 185, Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson and Dr. Ben Foxworth officiating. Burial will be in Prairie Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue in rural Vandalia or Make a Wish. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Godbersen was born on March 6, 1945, in Oreana, the daughter of Herbert Moss and Francis Georgine (Lambert) Thomas. She married Harold Jess Godbersen on June 25, 1967, in Decatur; he passed away on Nov. 29, 2000.

Glendora was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in rural Vandalia. She was active in the community as a 4-H leader, crafts counselor at Rehoboth Church Camp and room mom. She was a homemaker and finished her career working at Walmart.

She is survived by a son, Tyson Godersen and Jessica of Brownstown; daughters, DeAnna Clark and Roy of Vandlaia, Julie Waters and Greg of Hillsboro, and Beverly Quick and Randy of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Tiffany and Daniel, Justin, Tyler and Danielle, Dayin and Taylor, Matthew and Maddy, James, Braden, Dalton, Tommy, Nick, Megan, Trista and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Cambree, Ryker, Amelia and Tinley; brothers, Lynn Thomas and Doris of Brownstown, and Clint Thomas of St. Peter; and sisters, Carol Bales of Colfax and Loretta Meseke of St. Peter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Dale, Gene, Dean and Delbert; sisters, Florance, Shirley and Velma; and a great-grandchild, Keeley.



