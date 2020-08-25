Glenn L. Reynolds Sr., 69, of Vandalia, passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Salem Twp. Hospital in Salem.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday at Northside Christian Church in Vandalia, with a family dinner immediately following. Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Mr. Reynolds was born April 10, 1951. He was the son of Isaac and Betty Reynolds. Glenn married Violet Sharon Mays in June 2002.
Glenn served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy from October 1969-October 1971. He worked as a laborer for various lumber com-panies, and loved to fish and go mushroom hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Violet; sons, Glenn (Tia Byers) Reynolds Jr., Michael Reynolds, Adam Reynolds, Troy (Angela Smith) Evans Jr, Jerry Dehn and Brandon Reynolds; daughters, Crystal Mann Ladner, Maryanne and husband Matt Prosise, Jennifer Graves and Amanda Bierman; brothers, Donald Reynolds and James Chambers Jr.; sister, Mary Louise Hornbeck; grandchildren, Noah Reynolds, Aaron Mann Jr., Hunter Mann, Sean Reynolds, Alexis Reynolds, Jackson Reynolds, Sarah Evans, Courtney Evans, Alexis Ratermann, Rhyan Ratermann, Keegan Dehn, and many more.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Chambers; and sister Mary Lou Matthews.