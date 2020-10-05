Glenna G. Teter, 88, of Vandalia, passed away at 8:17 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held one hour before services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials: The Unity Baptist Church Closet Ministry. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Teter was born on Feb. 25, 1932, in Vandalia, the daughter of Charles and Wanda (Mackney) Neathery. She married Martin D. Teter on Feb. 3, 1951, and together they shared 53 years of marriage before his passing on Sept. 26, 2004.
Glenna was the co-owner of Martins Upholstering in Vandalia and had previously worked at Crane Packing. She was a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Auxiliary #3901 in Vandalia and was affiliated with the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Evans and Sandy Durbin, both of Ramsey; grandchildren, Lisa and Chad; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Stephanie, Michealee, Daylee, and Austin; great-great-grandchild, River; great-stepgranddaughter, Kelsey; great-great-stepgrandchildren, Brooklyn and Memphis; and her beloved grandpup, Jesse.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Helen and Charlotte; sons-in-law, Kenneth Evans and S.L. Durbin; and a great-great-grandson, Khane.