Gregory D. "Greg" Gable, 63, of Vernon, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. David Bilyeu officiating. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Gable was born on Sept. 24, 1956, in East St. Louis, the son of James Jacob Gable and Amber R. (Wilson) Gable.
Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, 2019