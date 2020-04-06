Harold Dean Bergman, 81, of Vandalia, passed away at 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
Private family graveside services will be held. Memorials: Ambuehl Cemetery or donor's choice.
Mr. Bergman was born on March 14, 1939, in Farina, the son of Walter and Clara (Wodkta) Bergman. He married V. Arlene Schwarm on March 19, 1961, in Farina.
He enjoyed fishing, raising cattle, mushroom hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Dean Jay Bergman and wife Robin of Winner, S.D.; daughters, Teri Baskett and husband Chris of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Tina Otto and husband Blaine of Ramsey; sister, Shirley Sieben and husband Glen of Owasso, Okla.; and seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, Cory Lou Bergman; and a sister, Arlene Owen.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 15, 2020